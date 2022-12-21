Sam Bankman-Fried signs extradition papers clearing way for transfer to US

The FTX founder faces criminal fraud charges over the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and is currently being held in the Bahamas.

December 21, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live