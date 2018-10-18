Transcript for Scattered bombs rock Pennsylvania town

And now to a new warning about mysterious explosions and a Pennsylvania town. Authorities now say there could be more homemade bombs spread around ready to explode. ABC's with Johnson is in Bucks County Pennsylvania with the details on that. With this sounds just completely terrifying what's going on. Diane absolutely I mean authorities are trying to oh boy made an accidental tragedy here these mysterious explosions were haunting this community for months but there was progress or developments in the case there a couple of arrests solar people in the communities dot the perhaps it was over. Now they're lowering that's not really the case. They're getting the sense based on their investigation that perhaps are more these detonated device is out there and they're worried that anybody going for a walk going for a jog a child up at. Somebody might stumble upon one of these devices really like IUDs and accidentally trigger an explosion. So let's go back in time here because this is an issue that's been going on for awhile all the way back to April of this year they were these random explosions about thirty in all. People would awaken in the middle of the night to loud booms fortunately no one was hurt but there were some close calls. A township lawnmower at one point ran over one of these devices triggered an explosion but was not hurt. Ultimately authorities arrested a man named David sermon junior 31 years old. They searched his chemical company they searched his home. Authorities say they found a variety of explosives they found a materials to make those explosives a cache of weapons even drug paraphernalia. They took him into custody but continued the investigation. And then just last Friday they arrested his longtime. Friend Tina Mae Smith. And authorities say that Tito would actually drive around town with sermon she would drive the vehicle he would toss these explosives out the window. Again something happened over the course of the past the last week or few days that led authorities issued this warning now to a community that thought that they are out of awards Diane and it's really scary and so Witten what are people supposed to look out for these things you just scattered around anyway. Or specifically authorities release some images of the explosive that they found in sermons home if we can show some of them for you they describe them as. Cartoonish even looking like something straight out of looney tunes in some cases one of them look like a round wrecking ball the long wait. Others were made with bottles and had strains labels look like a frown face autumn. So there's eight of anybody is Alan about. And may stumble upon one of these oil whether they're walking or whatever they're doing in town they want people's not touch it obviously. Created distance. Call 911 immediately the FBI is a working on this ATF local authorities it's a multi agency effort trying to track down any remaining devices. I should also say that sermon and Smith are both facing a long list of charges sermon though is also facing additional charges. Relating to child pornography throughout the course of the investigation a search of his private computer apparently turned up some of these images. Both however were able to make bailed and get themselves out of jail as they await a trial date Diane. All right with Johnson there from Bucks County Pennsylvania watch your step when and we hope you and everybody else and so it very careful out there thank you.

