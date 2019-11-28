Behind-the-scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloon inflation

More
A Macy's official gives ABC News a glimpse behind the inflation of the brand's new and iconic balloons ahead of the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
4:31 | 11/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Behind-the-scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloon inflation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"A Macy's official gives ABC News a glimpse behind the inflation of the brand's new and iconic balloons ahead of the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67363758","title":"Behind-the-scenes at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloon inflation ","url":"/US/video/scenes-macys-thanksgiving-parade-balloon-inflation-67363758"}