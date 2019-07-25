Transcript for School district to randomly drug test students

Superintendent Chris waking ten tells ABC said an act that district is just getting ahead of the game. And there is not a drug problem among its student body within and romantic of the little over 14100. We've discussed drug testing policy for about a year now board wants to be proactive in the end they want our key is to have a drug free environment. We want our kids make great. Students must sign a consent form and pass a drug tat. Stay if they're interested in athletics if there and arrested him strong mind turn arrested and ban any that you things that we offer cash curricula are. It gives an opportunity to say no to peer pressure I'm not gonna do that because I want to participate. Consequence sees of that positive test results will prevent students from competing in extra curriculars. Parking on school premises and taking part in social effects. The city eighty will depend on a number of often face and I asked him if suspension or expulsion would follow. Well these are actually curricular activities these are these your privileges there are now ride it's. Can we don't want to hurt and student academically. We don't want to suspend them from school for testing positive for drug. He points out if you do bring illegal substances or attend school under the influence the district will apply to student code of conduct. As well as state and local policy. Great kids make bad decisions every day. And what we want to do is make sure that our kids have the opportunity. To make mistakes but come back and my commands I guess is what put that. And bush blamed Maria soprano ABC sent in use.

