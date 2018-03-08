Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches

More
The beaches of Siesta Key are full of dead fish and county crews conducting cleanup efforts.
0:56 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57010446,"title":"Scientists fear spread of red tide on Florida's beaches","duration":"0:56","description":"The beaches of Siesta Key are full of dead fish and county crews conducting cleanup efforts.","url":"/US/video/scientists-fear-spread-red-tide-floridas-beaches-57010446","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.