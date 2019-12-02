Scores of ducks swim down icy river

More
The frozen procession happened on an icy river branch in Farmington, Michigan.
0:43 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scores of ducks swim down icy river
Yeah. It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61019239,"title":"Scores of ducks swim down icy river","duration":"0:43","description":"The frozen procession happened on an icy river branch in Farmington, Michigan.","url":"/US/video/scores-ducks-swim-icy-river-61019239","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.