-
Now Playing: Colorado mom missing since Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: New clues in the search for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: 3 dead after massive, 'unforgettable' snowstorm pummels North Carolina: Governor
-
Now Playing: Winter weather continues to pummel the South
-
Now Playing: 'Nazi-themed' posters found on SUNY Purchase campus, police say
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Teen fatally struck by ambulette was no accident, police say
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed in Turks and Caicos desperate for answers
-
Now Playing: Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police
-
Now Playing: Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight
-
Now Playing: Woman gets ring back 9 years after flushing it down the toilet
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 11, 2018
-
Now Playing: Instagram unveils it's first-ever gift guide, sourced from users
-
Now Playing: New York firefighter killed in suspected road-rage incident, police say
-
Now Playing: Hero officer rescues kids from burning building
-
Now Playing: LeBron and Wade square off for last time
-
Now Playing: Controversy surrounds sentencing of Baylor student accused of rape
-
Now Playing: NYPD under fire over video showing cops prying baby from mother's arms
-
Now Playing: Delta bans emotional support animals on long-haul flights