Transcript for Search and rescue operations underway as Northern California fire rages

And in northern California the creek fire has torched over 135000. Acres and he continues to burn. Airlift rescues are now underway is safe campers who actually trapped by that fire every shot in Fresno with more on that answering some of those campers have been rescued but we're hearing that. Fifteen are still trapped tell us what's going on. I am just a few seconds though we actually heard a helicopter or land behind as. We d.s hikers who have been scrapped does not fifteen gallon numbers behind its eagerly and anxiously waiting. To be reunited with their loved ones to know that their okay to be able to give them hugs we spoke to leaning police that's. She told us that her her husband and her two bullies went hiking on Friday. She mean by Saturday that they were trapped in and they were not getting out without the help she has had barely any interaction with them a couple really short phone calls. There's no cell service in that area he Stanley have been anxiously waiting for just any word. I wanted to be a quick recap what's been happening here this weekend this fire exploded overnight. To a 130000. Acres still 0% contained. This weekend there were other more dramatic night nighttime rescues more than 200 people. Trapped by flames northeast of Fresno in the Nana cool reservoir. When the fire came out of nowhere some people were forced to take shelter in the water as the flames moved closer. The California National Guard using a black hot and a chinook helicopter to transport everyone is CC. And back out here live we actually have a young lady red meat waiting for Bentley members. But tell me your name and tell me. We didn't feel right now don't be so mean yeah. It's a lot of touching down all the vermilion county resort. Spring ball games on their status up there they've been in taking care if it was just a matter. When they really get to safety and how. And now there. We have a little bit of Kansas of those questions but I mean until they eat. Get back into town and get safely on the ground I think then I'll kind of relax right now I'm super inches. And I hope they don't have any damage from smoke inhalation at one point I heard that you can see the sun at thirty. PM in the afternoon so. I just hope that the safe and so grateful that they can becoming Jackson. Who and where are you waiting for which family and let me twosome is there with their dad so an importer chuckle and joke of kids at home. And he's important that is if they're. I'm eyewitness. So I'm waiting for me to send you get any contact with them the last few days yet so yesterday they were able to calmly on satellite or maybe it was only propriety. Both of them ends. They hope that everything was OK that saw its shares we increase then and they were staged and ready to go. It's helicopter should arrive at some point. And I mean they drove up there in a truck so and I guess they're gonna have to leave some things behind. And I can hear kind of anxiousness and their voice but I told the united he's going to be okay. Officials didn't carry news and she will be home soon. You think you think you're anxious and aimed their voice what are you going three added another woman a couple of days you know they're trapped by this fire yeah. The news wasn't as great so I he had it good I eat. Kept it together pretty good but then after that after anger dangerousness and their voice. And I kind of started wavering that's the point when I was talking to them on the I don't know I was I was. Thank you so much for a chat with us we don't hold your reunite them Gary stand at. You guys and it'll throw back to you in the studio we know that they're hot and dry conditions for the rest they date these firefighters have their work cut out for them. Diane that's for sure here's hoping they do get everyone out safely. And those boys can go home to their mom who clearly is really excited to see them thanks serene.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.