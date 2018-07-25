Transcript for Secret recording of Trump and Cohen released

I'm appear Thomas in Washington to debate over the tape the conversation was secretly recorded by Cohen top apparently completely unaware that he was being taped. Let's listen to the critical part of the tape that's in dispute. With Cohen and trump seemingly discussing the purchase of a story from a former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with trop. Ultimately when it comes time for the financing which will be let's. Listen we'll have. Paid. All whom I got. No jail because attorneys suggested comes from mentioning of cash is indicative of someone planning to commit crimes. But we know that trump used the word cash. And people who use cash Rudy Giuliani knows when he's US attorney are either drug dealers or mobsters Michael that's the word cash. But trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is pushing back hard saying that fund did everything by the book. And nothing illegal that he wanted to transaction to be handled by check so it could be document. The fight appears far from over. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.