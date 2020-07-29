Sen. Duckworth: Unemployed Americans ‘need this money’

More
Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses the debate over extending unemployment funds, whether schools can safely reopen, and Joe Biden’s vice presidential search.
7:37 | 07/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Duckworth: Unemployed Americans ‘need this money’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:37","description":"Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses the debate over extending unemployment funds, whether schools can safely reopen, and Joe Biden’s vice presidential search. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72043050","title":"Sen. Duckworth: Unemployed Americans ‘need this money’","url":"/US/video/sen-duckworth-unemployed-americans-money-72043050"}