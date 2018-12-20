-
Now Playing: Government shutdown deadline nears
-
Now Playing: Final 48-hour stretch to government shutdown deadline
-
Now Playing: Border wall stalemate holds as government shutdown looms
-
Now Playing: Judge declines to dismiss charges against Harvey Weinstein, moves case forward
-
Now Playing: Judge rules Harvey Weinstein will have to face trial on remaining sex charges
-
Now Playing: Backlash over Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria grows
-
Now Playing: Senate passes short-term spending bill to fund government until Feb. 8
-
Now Playing: Airports bracing for holiday travel rush as millions take to the skies
-
Now Playing: Oversight of Mueller probe being handled 'appropriately' under Whitaker: Rosenstein
-
Now Playing: US indicts alleged Chinese hackers for 'unrelenting effort' to steal tech
-
Now Playing: 'My family has been destroyed': Family seeks killer of Florida librarian
-
Now Playing: Suspect in 1979 cold case murder makes first court appearance
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 20, 2018
-
Now Playing: Ex-boyfriend charged with trying to extort 'Jersey Shore' star for $25K
-
Now Playing: Tesla opens investigation into car that burst into flames -- twice
-
Now Playing: Outrage over 5-year-old boy seen on video left in school bus
-
Now Playing: Urgent investigation into mother's death by bullet wound, not a car crash
-
Now Playing: Man wrongfully convicted for doppelganger's crime awarded $1.1 million
-
Now Playing: DNA technology cracks 39-year-old cold case
-
Now Playing: Storm moves east across the country