Transcript for Senate passes short-term spending bill to fund government until Feb. 8

Overnight lawmakers putting the final touches on a deal that would even avert a government shut down may have come to one in temporary situation. That would sort of kick the can down the route. How average the big question now will president Tran get on board in summing that he tweeted about the issue this morning here's the tweet saying. I was promised the wall by the end of the year while he didn't happen we foolishly fine for our border security for other countries. But not for our eleven USA that. Let's get to Mary Bruce first of volunteer to explain the very latest on how the law makers got to this point. Family yell at less than 48 hours to go up here Capitol Hill is now acting on a short term fix overnight desperate to avoid a shut down the senate. Passed a plan to keep the government open but just until early February and it does not include any funding for the president Walt that's a big bloated trumps. Who had been demanding that any deal here includes five billion dollars. For his wallet and now we're seeing some on the right criticizing the president for retreating Rush Limbaugh says the president quote got less than nothing in this deal and Fox News says the president and lost. You're on the hill there are some members on the right you are trying to convince the president not to sign on to this and that is the big question now will the president. Get on board the White House says the president is now willing to consider this short term solution but he has not yet. Committed to signing this and the political reality of here though is that there's very little appetite even from the president's own party. To fund a border wall right now and with Democrats about to take control over in the house the chances of the president getting billions of dollars for his wall are about to get. Even more unlikely annaly.

