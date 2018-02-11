Transcript for Series of deadly bus accidents prompt new safety concerns

And now to those rising concerns over safety at school bus stops after two more crashes yesterday one of them deadly. Paula Ferris is in Westbury New York with the latest on that Paula. And Valenti died as you just that it has been a tragic week five children have died at school bus stops this week eleven and parents why you can't control every variable. About the bus stop such as reckless drivers distracted drivers you can equip your children with potentially lifesaving advice. This week at least five tragic accidents at school bus stops across the country the latest happening Thursday. This crash and tamp but leaving two adults and five children injured and backpacks scattered. On the shoulder of the road there's a lady that was holding a one hour. The little boy. And the little boy was she got hit the little boy school had a hand he hit the ground and she flipped it into the face. Also on Thursday in Pennsylvania a second grader was killed waiting at a school bus stop. And earlier this week in Indiana three young siblings were killed as they were about to board their bus on a busy road. That bus stop now be moved to the side streets of a neighborhood and the driver has been charged with reckless homicide. Close calls like these are a daily occurrence across the country. Nearly plow we downed children time and time again a 2018 survey of school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington DC. Found that nearly 84000. Vehicles passed their busses illegally. On a single day. That is an estimated. Fifteen million violations during the school year alone Alex Epstein is the director of transportation safety with the National Safety Council. He says while parents cannot control other drivers on the road it is Paramount to talk to your kids about bus stop safety. And I and just to reiterate once the school bus has pull that make sure your children are waiting. On the curb at least three giant steps away from the school bus and have to walk in front of the bus make should be take five giant steps or about ten feet. Make direct eye contact with the bus driver before they crossed never walk behind the blast because of the blind spot tell your children absolutely no horseplay try to get there. As soon as you can as early as possible in the morning. Also parents you do have a say in the matter if you're uncomfortable with the location of the bus stops say something to your school district. Because they're always reevaluated my patients Diane great tips Paula thank you and.

