Service today in Phoenix honoring McCain

More
Former Vice President Joe Biden to speak at Sen. John McCain's memorial service in Phoenix.
3:10 | 08/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Service today in Phoenix honoring McCain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57501561,"title":"Service today in Phoenix honoring McCain","duration":"3:10","description":"Former Vice President Joe Biden to speak at Sen. John McCain's memorial service in Phoenix. ","url":"/US/video/service-today-phoenix-honoring-mccain-57501561","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.