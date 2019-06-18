Transcript for Severe flooding threat stretches from Texas to New Jersey

Back in this country forty million people from the plains to the northeast are under flood alerts this week extreme flooding in Kentucky triggered mudslides in some areas. One month like near Lexington destroyed a home leaving a ninety year old woman trapped for hours. Crews worked quickly once they arrived on the scene. She was initially. But slogged came down on her house she was. Under three players. Foreign you have had the first floor and the a bird walk him over thirty years and the second pulled off. They got services figure that's what say the law. And these are waving as they wield their way there is also turned deadly a father was killed after trying to drive across a flooded bridge. Near willful. Farther west in Kentucky a storm caused part of this suburban warehouse to collapse 4500. Barrels of suburban were scattered among the rubble. Fortunately no one was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.