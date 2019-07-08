Severe storms expected from Plains to Northeast

Strong storms brought more than 5 inches of rain and 70 mph wind gusts in Baltimore on Tuesday, while Nebraska saw a gust over 80 mph.
0:42 | 08/07/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms expected from Plains to Northeast
We'll turn now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday. Strong storms triggered this flash flooding in Baltimore that bus nearly submerged and cars. Sprayed water and buildings through the doors look at that dousing the people in side. Meanwhile in the west lightning strikes were caught on camera during this storm in Missoula county Montana people were warned to stay inside. We'll get today's conditions more heavy rain could produce flash flooding from DC to Philly today high temperatures will be in the ninety's from DC to New Orleans. Eighties from Seattle to LA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

