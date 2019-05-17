Transcript for Severe weather expected in Plains over the weekend

With that now let's take a look at your forecast for this Friday. A wall of severe storms is bringing damaging winds hail and some tornadoes from the golf course Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes today and likely lapsing into the weekend. In northern California this Bayer made their first tracks on fresh powder that's fallen at ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area. The heavy equipment is out and proving the slopes for what's likely to be a busy weekend for skiers and snowboarders. And in northeast Florida I unusually cool air helped form this water spout. Off that coast north of Jacksonville.

