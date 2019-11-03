Transcript for More severe weather, heavy rain expected this week

Turning to the weather tornado ravaged areas in the deep south will see more rain today nearly a dozen confirmed tornadoes touched down in the south leaving severe damage in central Arkansas but. Only a few minor injuries. Other severe storms reported in Louisiana Tennessee Mississippi and Texas snow was the problem and a small town about sixty miles northwest. Of Green Bay, Wisconsin the firehouse roof collapse and to some of their trucks luckily there new fire truck. Was not be here at the time. And temperatures today will be in the midwest that is will be below normal with a high of thirty in Minneapolis a couple of top out of 42 but Washington. We'll be twenty degrees warmer.

