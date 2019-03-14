Transcript for Severe winter storm strikes Colorado

We begin with the storm that weather experts are calling after heavy snow wind and flooding worried are impacting seventeen million Americans causing a problem nightmare. Right now blizzard conditions are shooting from Colorado into the plains to the east flood watches are in effect because of the heavy rain and snow well that's expected and in Texas winds topped 100 miles per hour. New video shows the blinding snow in Nebraska overnight but hardest hit. So far Colorado where a state of emergency is in fact. Highways are closed in so many drivers are stranded the National Guard has been called in to rescued him. This morning before Rosh is winter storm. Marina across several states would white out conditions. In Colorado Springs one wind gusts hit 97 miles per hour the same as a category two hurricane. I seen a hurricane. This hurricane the storm forced Denver's airport to close all six runways. Canceling more than thirteen hundred flights from on the roof part of interstates to 4470. Shut down. Called my crushes we're stretch of highway from timber all the way to the Kansas border closed overnight ABC's cleats and Delis clear. You can see here. This epic snowstorm has just wreak Havoc on the roads in this area this highway is completely shut down these cars have been sitting here. For a very long time in cloning maybe you can see in an ambulance over here. And a snow plow right over here. The storm turning deadly when a Colorado State trooper responding to a crash was hit by a sliding car in the Rockies the heavy snow is prompting more apple. In the same areas that saw distort threats from snow slides last week and more themselves and Amarillo Texas all of my jaw. In your Logan New Mexico powerful winds knocked these train cars all 26 of them. Off to treat Russell no injuries reported either weather experts are supplies at the storm's fury. We're from this meteorologist with South Dakota wallop by the women of Troy to release of weather balloon. Nice try there that storm is also taking aim at the Great Lakes heavy rain is expected from parts of Michigan to Ohio.

