Transcript for Sexual assault cases on the rise at military service academies: Pentagon survey

I would it's profoundly disturbed when I read the annual report. On sexual harassment and violence at the military service academies. The results show that after a decade plots. Of concerted efforts to address sexual harassment and assault. The problem has only grown worse 16%. Just about 16%. Of the women at the academy's. Are sexually assaulted. That is four times the rate at the active duty force for him and 2.4 percent that's three times the rate at the active duty force. These are sobering testaments especially when we compared to the active duty forced. Yet accountability. For perpetrators as almost nonexistent. Last year. Only for offenders were convicted at a court martial for their offenses and high and tiny handful were discharged. They should be a wake up call for academy leadership. The failure to weed out perpetrators means that hundreds. Of sex offenders are commissioned and the active force every year. It seems that one of the key questions you're tangling with these weather and how much to trust commanders. In their counsel to rightly exercised that considerable. Justice based instruments available to them. If you think commanders are unsuited by training not being lawyers or prospective. Considering that might be self protective order for some reason disinclined to attack sexual misconduct. Then you might want another system or a great change to the current system. My sense is that commanders are pledged to care for enforce. Good order and discipline and that the uniting of command authority with discipline and clarity. Leavened by the required an appropriate involvement of judge advocates along the way is appropriate to the requirements of the service in the expectations of command. So dis associating that authority would reduce accountability. And not enhance discipline in general. Nor in the realm of sexual misconduct in particular.

