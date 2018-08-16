Shark attack shuts down beach in Cape Cod

More
A swimmer was bitten by a shark Wednesday, prompting authorities to close the beach.
2:52 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shark attack shuts down beach in Cape Cod

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57221059,"title":"Shark attack shuts down beach in Cape Cod","duration":"2:52","description":"A swimmer was bitten by a shark Wednesday, prompting authorities to close the beach.","url":"/US/video/shark-attack-shuts-beach-cape-cod-57221059","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.