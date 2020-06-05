Transcript for Shelf clouds spotted as severe storms roll over South Carolina

Some ominous scenes in the skies over South Carolina. Those are called self clouds take ago look at them they were seen just before severe storms rolled and luckily there won't be anything like that across most of the south today we're sunny skies are in today's forecast checking today's high temperatures 69 degrees in Atlanta. Only in the low forties across the northeast record heat in the southwest 107. In Phoenix nine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.