-
Now Playing: Lightning electrifies clouds over Colorado
-
Now Playing: Texas bar owner, armed men arrested for violating order to close
-
Now Playing: Concerns over reopening economy too soon
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus silver linings
-
Now Playing: National Geographic commemorates anniversary of end of World War II
-
Now Playing: Thanking an essential worker
-
Now Playing: President Trump says economy reopening is inevitable
-
Now Playing: Outrage over unarmed black man's deadly shooting
-
Now Playing: Former vaccine scientist files whistleblower complaint
-
Now Playing: Malia and Sasha Obama speak out in new documentary
-
Now Playing: Scientist files whistleblower complaint, alleges coronavirus warnings ignored
-
Now Playing: Nordstrom unveils new shopping experience
-
Now Playing: Impact of coronavirus on meat supply chain
-
Now Playing: Public safety concerns as states ease restrictions
-
Now Playing: Fatal shooting of unarmed black man prompts grand jury investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump explains state of the country amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Latest White House response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: An epic fire truck parade celebrated the end of this 5-year-old boy’s chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks with ABC News' David Muir