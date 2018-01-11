Sheriff's deputy dies after floodwaters trap car

More
A 23-year-old sheriff's deputy died after her car became trapped in rising floodwaters during a storm near Houston Wednesday night.
0:37 | 11/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sheriff's deputy dies after floodwaters trap car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58904654,"title":"Sheriff's deputy dies after floodwaters trap car","duration":"0:37","description":"A 23-year-old sheriff's deputy died after her car became trapped in rising floodwaters during a storm near Houston Wednesday night.","url":"/US/video/sheriffs-deputy-dies-floodwaters-trap-car-58904654","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.