Transcript for Sheriff's deputy repeatedly punches DUI suspect in dash-cam footage

We think that's. An early morning encounter August 19 caught on an orange county sheriff's department dash cam the video obtained by Eyewitness News. Would you. MO EMO. You. Mon. After nearly a month. Orange county sheriff's deputy Michael debit on the right finds 33 year old Mohammad Siam passed out and his vehicle outside a bar in Stanton. Deputy Eric hotel arrived shortly after debit asks an intoxicated Siam for ID numerous times after several minutes science foot. His scene out of the vehicle debit warns him. I don't know him know we on the final night. Science right hand clings to the steering wheel until debit punches him in the face death it appears to land several punches. Even after he's already dropped the ground what I see is an officer violently beating my client. And no justification for. Once handcuffed faced down. You. And you. It. And Hulu. Limited. To load. That reference left out of their police reports science defense attorney Scott Sanders has filed a motion asking for the deputies personnel records alleging debit used excessive force and lied about what happened. On the video debit tells his supervisor Sargent Christopher hips steady pulled Siam out of the vehicle to handcuff them but Sanders says debit story involving the five elevenths suspect. Changes. An additional meeting in Baghdad and double mean it it seems to go being provided and that it would probably. Again read this book. Debit tells his death it was appear hugged it he was supposed with the nets wife had to use of force neck true. He changes that story and says actually my plane is pulling on the best. Also not true makes it up so we can justify the force Sanders alleges oh attack and debit falsified a police reports to justify a felony charge of resisting a police officer and hips signed off on it allegedly knowing data that changed his story Sander says the deputies don't realize they're being recorded as they talk about two other recent fights. It's. It's. And it didn't. Sander says wants the other deputies realized hits devices recording. Another deputy shuts it off. The sheriff's department says a review of the full video shows the deputy made every attempt to. As statement reads in part that deputy used force appropriate for the situation. To gain control of an uncooperative assaults have been intoxicated person. Ever use of force by a deputy is reviewed to ensure it's consistent with department policy and procedure the deputies report. Is consistent with the video in its entirety. Siam has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Stanton Eileen for air ABC seven Eyewitness News.

