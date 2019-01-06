Transcript for Shock and sorrow sets in for grieving Virginia Beach community

The kid that seen ground one after another Carol Welch Gallagher. Virginia Beach officials named the dozen victims killed in Friday's shooting Rampage. For over 41 years all but one employees of the city's public works and public utilities department the other a contractor filling a permit. We want you to know who they were so in the days and weeks to com you'll learn what they meant to all of us to their families. Two different. And to their coup. And for what they say is the first and last time. Virginia officials named the man who fired -- fatal shots. Roaring crack. It was an engineer with public utilities. Was important that the Portman who approximately fifteen years. As a current city employee credit entered the municipal building. Where he prowl the familiar hallways Friday evening he indiscriminately began shooting at his coworkers. On and shop and. Authorities say they discovered additional weapons will search in the crime scene. And the suspect's home crowd it was killed in a shoot out with police at this time police say the motive for this attack is unclear. All of this come together here. It's mainly. As a shock and sorrow sets in for the Virginia Beach community hundreds gathering and their residuals. Offering prayers and condolences. The twelve lines lost. And Virginia governor about north of attended one of those vigils this morning. Telling the crowd quote we grieve with Yale president trump offered his condolences on Twitter. Writing god bless the families and doll. Mona costar Abbie ABC news Virginia Beach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.