Transcript for Shooting death of South Carolina postal worker sparks massive investigation

Four days ago Monday September 23. Postal Service rural letter later Irene Pressley. Andrews South Carolina post office. We're shot and killed while delivering mail around. You've been close also serves for nearly twenty years. First and foremost. Our sincere condolences growth in this president's family. Friends. Her church and her co workers in the Postal Service in jail postal inspectors. Uniform postal police. Administrative and technical personnel have been brought in from all over the country to conduct this investigation. We're bringing a full force of law enforcement at all levels to bear in this massive investigation. This includes federal state and local partners. We've assembled a task force of more than seventy people to conduct this investigation. Make no mistake. Perpetrators of this crime will face justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.