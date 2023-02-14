'Significant amount' of Chinese spy balloon has been lifted from the ocean floor

Meanwhile, China has accused the U.S. of repeatedly sending balloons into its airspace, but the Biden administration has denied the accusation.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live