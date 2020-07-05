Transcript for Signs of strength amid coronavirus pandemic

As we've been reporting all week life is slowly but surely getting back to its normal in Italy are James long and is there with a special edition a feel good news. Hi everyone and welcome to another feel good news we're back on the road this time in its and he. And it really does feel good to be back of lost tape over two months ago in this crisis Brady was just getting started. And now we're seeing it please lady who its way out the big all the way they easing the low down he Europe's longest hole down about. These four families to be reunited for relatives to be out once again to be able to see one another. Yeah. This wasn't a particularly the other line my antennae and Dominica how to in the scene Knight grand gold full weeks. Five year old CF do you really happy CNN. The result had to get back up I think Sony it's. But up in the chat. Believe they've already gotten. A sort of you do get I don't unit of states. We'll place. It's a really beautiful thing to city. I've also spoken to a surviving hey now remember this part of Italy was really badly hit. 41 year old McKinney was actually one of the first people to get infected and Hayes is a powerful story of recovery against fields. McKenna telling how all you. I'm nicely. Us all most of MF. As they went away. A medic I'm friends sued what do you remember of your time in hospital couldn't have kids from a lot of the ability of the. I asked the doctor excuse me doctor but I just have a high fever that sale he said no you are in danger for your life. So initially was dramatic and if and they told me don't only for me to do was to be interviewed. Critics and so I was an incubator for fifteen dunes two weeks. Wow so you able to on the yes and you able to talk to them even though they were attending you are in danger are you having that conversation the same time. Tell me about my lemon when you first came out other karma. Okay I'm good when the. When I woke up so I think the whole staff around enough he thought and the doctors who were saying only good mom Jennifer value including making process for them to do it more vocal because there was only about two months we've Matilda Medina. To me that any life lesson mystery illness than what's important to you now hold but that's okay levied. The life is a one. Let me go life should be lived for every. Mine so sure what I will do was work a bit less because of my life I've always wanted to build and find my office hours. Eight than in a moment bold action them have been so what is going on live likely going to but I we must and god for every day. Because we are able to what do you know please sports. We have someone who loves us and enjoy life and one wasn't just work and Ricci was big schools because they can collapsing in his second. All the best to Michaela and his family. We're gonna finish tonight with something a little bit different points of color take a look at this in India. This is India's version of talking for parents except this time in his own forces took to the skies to thank the country's health care workers. Michael things while. The really wonderful things seem tight thanks for watching and they say. And they get to tell us.

