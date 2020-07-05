-
Now Playing: Italy begins to reopen
-
Now Playing: Life returning to something like normal in Italy
-
Now Playing: Army secretary discusses dealing with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Red Sox pay tribute to nurses at Fenway Park
-
Now Playing: Low-income students grapple with deferring college dreams
-
Now Playing: Home-school heroes: Learning through social media
-
Now Playing: Woman hilariously captures our most uttered phrases while working from home
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice for shooting victim Ahmaud Arbey
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 6, 2020
-
Now Playing: Activists demand answers on fatal shooting of unarmed black man
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: California’s speedy highways
-
Now Playing: Nurses leave home to work in COVID-19 hotspots
-
Now Playing: America Strong: National Nurses Day
-
Now Playing: Man sings a parody of Frank Sinatra's 'That's Life' for our coronavirus world
-
Now Playing: Trump seems to reverse plan to disband COVID-19 task force
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 mutations could play key role in race to find vaccine
-
Now Playing: Video of February murder of unarmed black jogger released, no arrests made
-
Now Playing: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for ‘benign gallbladder condition’
-
Now Playing: Researcher on verge of 'significant' coronavirus findings killed