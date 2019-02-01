Single winner takes $425M Mega Millions jackpot

One person in New York will be ringing in 2019 with a whole lot of cash.
0:26 | 01/02/19

Well there was all one winner in last night's Jumbo Mega Millions jackpot the grand prize was worth 425 million dollars. And here the winning numbers 34445762. And seven the and then the mega ball was fourteen. Lottery officials say only one winning ticket was sold on New York's Long Island. And this was the second Mega Millions jackpot has been one on New Year's Day somebody carry out trade nineteen very lucky.

