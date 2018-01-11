Transcript for Skeletal remains found in search for man missing for 57 years

A Suffolk County family believes they have found the bones of their long lost father buried under the basement George Carol. As a missing since 196160. Years after the family. Bought the home Carroll's shoot children found the bones this week after digging for days for the concrete for the basement. Of the home in lake grove Suffolk County their mother died twenty years ago in the family. Never knew what had happened to their father detectives say it was a family miss. That he was buried in the basement DNA testing will now be used to determine the identity. Of the remains lots of questions there.

