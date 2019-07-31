Transcript for Skydivers injured in mid-air collision

Jumpers load for skydiving runs late today there will be thousands of jobs this week during summer fest an Ottawa. But 1 this morning look why the help of first responders after two divers collided need air. The fight that they. Great melt but that Hoover. Had and that mid air collision. Is that the water it access aunt Elena water. One diver landed successfully but the other landed in the fox river. They haven't secured near the shore yet not brightly and yet still in the river. But he let it secured. Skydive Chicago hosts the event. And its safety advisor tells us the diver who landed in the river was checked out at the hospital but was not hurt. It activated what's called an eighty to automatic activation device and then automatically deploys the reserve repair she wants a hit a certain. Speed and altitude. Experienced jumpers Scott brought it shows us is automatic activation of eyes and says hundreds of Johnson is never deployed. Glad to have it you. I don't think that somebody else's. Incidents. Really makes my safety in war less likely I think it's up to me thicker that. First timers timid Isabel Jordan say they're grateful to know that safety precautions worked for the other jumpers. I feel extremely comforted knowing the fact that they were so up front about that deeper fingers cross and should be all gonna. While sky divers are not required to use an 88. The spokesperson for skydive Chicago tells us they strongly. Urge those making jumps. To use them. In Ottawa Leah hope ABC seven Eyewitness News.

