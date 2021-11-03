{"duration":"0:48","description":" In 2017 Anissa Weier was sentenced to up to 25 years in a mental institution for first-degree attempted intentional homicide.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76395353","title":"'Slender Man' teen asks to be released from mental health facility","url":"/US/video/slender-man-teen-asks-released-mental-health-facility-76395353"}