'Slender Man' teen asks to be released from mental health facility

In 2017 Anissa Weier was sentenced to up to 25 years in a mental institution for first-degree attempted intentional homicide.
0:48 | 03/11/21

Transcript for 'Slender Man' teen asks to be released from mental health facility
