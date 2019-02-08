Snake coils around Florida woman's door

More
A woman in Hernando, Florida, had an unexpected visit from a yellow rat snake.
0:27 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snake coils around Florida woman's door
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"A woman in Hernando, Florida, had an unexpected visit from a yellow rat snake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64736366","title":"Snake coils around Florida woman's door","url":"/US/video/snake-coils-florida-womans-door-64736366"}