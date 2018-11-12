Snow blankets North Carolina as new storm forms More Mountainous areas of North Carolina saw almost 3 feet of snow from the recent storm that stranded motorists and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Snow blankets North Carolina as new storm forms This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: NYPD under fire over video showing cops prying baby from mother's arms

