Snow blankets North Carolina as new storm forms

Mountainous areas of North Carolina saw almost 3 feet of snow from the recent storm that stranded motorists and left hundreds of thousands without electricity.
1:01 | 12/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow blankets North Carolina as new storm forms

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

