Snow piles up outside the National Weather Service office in Arizona

More
Snow piles up outside the National Weather Service office in Bellemont, Arizona after a complex storm system dumped 3-to-4 feet of snow across parts of the state.
0:20 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow piles up outside the National Weather Service office in Arizona
There.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61262417,"title":"Snow piles up outside the National Weather Service office in Arizona","duration":"0:20","description":"Snow piles up outside the National Weather Service office in Bellemont, Arizona after a complex storm system dumped 3-to-4 feet of snow across parts of the state.","url":"/US/video/snow-piles-national-weather-service-office-arizona-61262417","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.