Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’: Reflections on criminal justice reform

As our nation grapples with issues of race and policing as the trial of the officer accused of killing George fluid unfolds. We have a provocative in the emotional sold a nation dealing with the depth of you would think that the situations where the state is taking the ultimate step of taking a person's life. That the government would be meticulous the facts and just a death toll system with the serious error rate and bias against black people. Every nine people executed one person on death row has been exonerated or had their convictions overturned. African Americans are roughly 13% of our population but make up 42% of those on death row. But this story and his heart is not just about those compounding numbers it's about people. We speak to a woman still grieving because she believed her brother was unjustly executed. To talk assistant Kathy didn't do anything wrong. Pro he had no reason to believe that he could ever be convicted added that he could ever be executed. For urban he didn't do. He was. In the process of being in custody when. Exactly he tackled trigger heat and I have a pack the judge. What does that. Really different in. We speak to a man who was on death row for nearly thirty years. Even though that was hard evidence he did not commit the crimes he was accused of he says evidence that the state refuse to look at for more than a decade. I told you can't or personal goal. Went on in the event he looked at the we'll hear from him to. He's the war. Quietly and as soon shouting will be shut them not I don't care and we got a goal. Results. Customers this is a system. That most people would have you believe vision for. The system is MacWorld. Assistant won't exact that we desire. To. We talked to a mother who refused to embrace the death penalty even though her pride enjoyed her son was brutally murdered what I'll solve. Another young man means that there who happened to beat him in the hip healed my. What was I asked that put him get life would definitely talk. Knowing dad. Digestive system was already had his hip and it's I don't wanna get this does it needed help. And we speak to Brian Stevens. Black Harvard trained attorney who's made it his life's work and mission to expose the flaws and racism at play in the execution of capital punishment. He's the inspiration and central character of the movies to customers. If we have a criminal justice system that treats you better if you're rich and guilty than its reporting an asset that tolerates the kind of on reliability and error that our system has produced. If we have a criminal justice system that it is. Allow this kind of racial bias that we've seen over and over we do not deserve to kill. These conversations left me shake it on easy as the nation continues to work its way in fits and starts. To a more perfect union. As we struggle with that nagging question. Do we really happen equal justice under the law. So the nation looking deeply inward. Our hope you will join us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.