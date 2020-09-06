-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden reject calls to defund police
-
Now Playing: Voices of the protests
-
Now Playing: Protests sweep the nation as some protesters call to 'defund police'
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers remarks in video played during funeral for George Floyd
-
Now Playing: Chris Wallace says he hopes to see police reform but ‘wouldn’t bet on it’
-
Now Playing: National debate over defunding the police
-
Now Playing: Prayer of comfort delivered at funeral for George Floyd
-
Now Playing: ‘Show some humanity’: Cuomo on Trump’s Buffalo protester tweet
-
Now Playing: 'Separate the political hype and partisan rhetoric from truth and facts': Gov. Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Friends and family of George Floyd arrive at funeral
-
Now Playing: Nearly 70,000 in Hawaii still waiting on unemployment benefits
-
Now Playing: Chicago has deadliest day in 60 years
-
Now Playing: Crews rescue people from flooding in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases spike in at least 20 states
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris speaks out on police reform
-
Now Playing: Trump, Biden come out against calls to ‘defund’ police
-
Now Playing: Ex-officer in George Floyd case appears in court
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's public viewing draws thousands of people
-
Now Playing: Alligator scampers across rainy road