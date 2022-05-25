‘Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration’ | Friday at 8/7c on ABC

Soul of a Nation presents 'Sound of Freedom: A Juneteenth Celebration' with exclusive new interviews and incredible musical performances. Friday night at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live