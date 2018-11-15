Transcript for Southern California wildfire latest

Now we have some technical difficulties before with Maggie rule is live shot from the the woolsey's fire in Southern California where there's been devastating property damage near Malibu. I've got to gather we've got you going there hey I can see it now housing what are you seeing from where you are. Well hi David images of that technical difficulty just finding cell service in many these areas is so difficult that fire came in. So hot and so fast that. In many areas the cell towers all the felt powerless completely were wiped out you mentioned Malibu of people are actors and we have to go back home in Malibu today many evacuees are. Heading back home but even there there's barely any sell servers and makes it difficult for people to community difficult for news crews like us to go live. I'm wearing Calabasas right now is another very. Hard hit area and you take a look this teen is one that were just is becoming all too common throughout Southern California the burned out cars. Burned out homes plot after plot that is entirely gone. But dividend one ashamed of though and I'm sure you've seen it already but it still is so jarring to me. I hear you are you see horrible damage burned out cars could homes that are gone but. Just across the street you have a home that's completely fine untouched unscathed. I'm in this is the type of I think that people are dealing with here this sort of mind boggling sense of of random threat that comes with the fire and we're told a couple reasons for that one is simply because. A means winds coming with the fires are so strong they throw sparks places so if you have a spark that lands on or near your home. Something like this could happen. We also that it deals public education and things of that nature so with landscaping at the spark lands on a large brush near your home that can also contribute to this kind of damage. David this scene is obviously so. Terrible heartbreaking to witness but I do want to mention the big breaking news out of Southern California for us at least. Is that there is new hope we have new hope today no high wind that we've been seeing offending mile per hour gusts of their way down to the winds have called. And we're even expecting the onshore wind that slate sea breeze to come tomorrow which would mean moisture in the air today it's still drive them we are expecting some moisture. Although we mention that Dreier I don't want you think we're out of the woods yet firefighters are cautioning people. To stay on high alert to stay on guard a just overnight in new brush fire broke out in Ventura county which is. A where the woolsey's fire also was. They've been battling that it seems that they have the upper hand but here's an example about even when you think you're sort of climbing out of the woods you have that containment you have. The weather on your side. Just a slight bargain started a new fire which could lead to more scenes like this when it. Absolutely devastating and even after this fire dies down I gather the next threat having covered some of these fires myself in the past. Is that the winter rains are likely to bring mudslides and so even those homes that are spared. Are still under threat. If such a good point we saw this happen last year and authorities are trying debt and stay on top of it more this year warning people that when you come home in. Find places that look like there's also the the hills behind you look like this bearing a wiped clean so that means when those heavy winds or rains hit there's nothing to catch him in that could cause. And virtually catastrophic mudslides so it it's really a sad scary scene here right now because not only are people coming home. And no homes but they know the name just a few months or weeks they could be hit with a different and also catastrophic natural disaster. ABC's bag truly thank you so much for keeping track comment. Track of it for us. And thanks for your report today.

