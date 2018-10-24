Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Good day were coming and they are right now because it got a very New York is about to give a briefing on a series of explosive devices that have been sent to prominent public figures. Including the homes of President Obama and President Clinton see the map. Right there this began on Monday a bomb. To the home of George Soros in Westchester county New York on Tuesday. A bomb addressed to Hillary Clinton to the Clinton's home in Chappaqua. Wednesday morning a bomb intercepted being sent to President Obama that is the police commissioner of New York James O'Neill let's listen in service. Today we have NYPD and all of our law enforcement partners responded to reports of a suspicious packages NN. Our Intel emergency services and drove our maps out responded immediately secured the area and began a search of the building. Responding officers identified a device that appears to be a live explosive device. My PD bomb squad responded to secure the device and removed it for investigation. Additionally there was an envelope containing white powder that was discovered as part of that original packaging and wearing a middle of investigating that right now. The area has been swept through the dogs and equipment and found no additional threats besides the white powder. Working with our law enforcement partners we responded swiftly and secure the city. NYPD is currently deploying these around the city out of an abundance of caution. If anything it and he went sees something that looks suspicious please call 911. Anyone with information about this incident today about incidents in the New York area please call. 1880. New York city's save we've seen this before. We've seen worse and we will not be intimidated and we will bring these perpetrators to justice. Thank you very much commissioner. What we saw here today was effort to terrorize this clearly is an act of terror. Attempting. To undermine. Our free press. And leaders of this country. Through acts of violence. A lot make very clear that the people of New York City will not be intimidated. That we are going to go about our lives undeterred. Because the very concept of terrorism. Is to change doesn't we will not allow that to happen. You cannot. Be terrorized if you refuse to allow. The terrorists to win. People this city have shown time and again. What they stand up. In the face of these efforts to intimidate. I want to thank the people of New York City for the way they're handling this situation today I also want to thank our first responders. Commissioner of the U and all the men and women the NYPD thank you for your extraordinary efforts today to ask DNY. Office of emergency management our state partners our federal partners everyone works swiftly. To address this situation and contain it. I also want to commend everyone at CNN for the professionalism. With which they handled this very troubling incidents. We at this time. Do not have other credible and specific threats against locations in New York City. I want to let all New Yorkers know. You can go about your daily routine knowing the NYPD and all these other agencies are here to protect you. It's important to note that this is ongoing investigation as we have more information we will provide. But I emphasize there is no specific threat against any other location in the city at this time. That said the NYPD and all of our partners have reinforced. Are very clear visible presence. At key media locations around New York City and other important location so you will see. A lot more police presence that should be reassuring to all New York's. Finally I wanna say. This is a very painful time. In our nation. It's a time when people are feeling a lot of hatred in the air. And incidents like this exacerbate that pain and exacerbate bad here. We cannot let the acts of a very few change who we are. Really important at a moment like this to remember. A vast majority. Of Americans the vast majority of New Yorkers. Are good people trying to live in peace would each other. There are a few people we don't know who they are today but there are few people trying to terrace park through acts of violence. It is imperative. That we ensure they fail. It is imperative. That we act as the good and decent people that we are. This is a moment in history as painful but it will pass this too shall pass. But today the important point is. Ever ointment rest assured. NYPD and all other agencies are out in force to protect the people of this city. To make sure that they go about their lives saved. Thank you Governor Cuomo. Thank you. There you mayor thank you commissioner. First. Let's remember that we have the best. Police force and the best law enforcement agencies on the globe. We want to thank the NYPD in the state police and the FBI and the joint terrorism task force. The Secret Service. All war world seamlessly. Together. And L coordinated. And we should take comfort in that level. Of professionalism. That we have in this city. And in this state. As everyone is aware they've been a number of packages that have been received. Last night there was the Secret Service. Detected it package at the residents of president. Clinton and Hillary Rodham good David. They notify the state police and the NYPD. We personally checked along the president's residence and chapel balk at about 4:30 this morning. Everything was fine there. This morning obviously. We have these CNN. I created. And I want to at goal the professionalism. With which CNN has handled this situation. And the cooperation. That they've brought this situation so I would like to thank them for that. This is. The world we live in. Terrorism. The to spread the year is the world that we live in. It is heightened. Labeling the mayor's exactly right. There are more tensions than usual. But this is the world we live in. Also a little perspective. The first terrorist attack. In New York City it was 199325. Years ago. Was the bombing of the World Trade Center. So in some ways this is nothing new we have lived with this role not. Actually my father was governor at that time this is bin. A circumstance. Of being here we are and where we yard we are new York and we are an international. Icahn it was somewhere in international followed. Terrorism. Only works if you let it worked. What they are trying to do. Is scare us and destabilize. Us. And we will not allow that to happen we are New Yorkers. We are Smart. We are tough we are resilient. And we will not allow. These. Terrorist. Involvement. To change the way we live our lives. Today bail. Unless we allow them to win. And we will not allow them to win. Now as the commissioner said. You'll see increased police presence. From the NYPD in the state police from the MTA police from the Port Authority police. You shouldn't be alarmed a few more police on subways more police on the streets. More there you happen. Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo along with the mayor of new York city police commissioner New York she reporting and a series of explosive device is sent to multiple locations across the country including the CNN headquarters. In New York punish. Showing a picture of the bomb that was sent to CNN the explosive device that was sent to CNN. This we see it right there addressed to John Brennan. Present Obama's former director. Of intelligence in the White House similar devices that appears were sent to the homes President Clinton in Chappaqua New York addressed to Hillary Rodham Clinton. Sent to President Obama in Washington DC interceptor before. It got to the home. These follow an explosive device that was sent to the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros and could tone or New York. On Monday we now have reports as well the suspicious packages were sent. To former attorney general Eric Holder he was president Obama's attorney general and the former chair of the Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz interestingly. The return address on some of the packages was Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Torre's of course believe that she did not send those taxes want to bring in our Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas for more. On all this all hands on deck right now us Secret Service. ATF Justice Department all investigating. The FBI everyone is involved Jorge and even though we don't. Yet know how destructive these devices potentially were I can tell you this is being treated with the extreme urgency. A law enforcement officials comparing these devices so far. They happen. Photographs obviously as you can see they also because they were not detonated initially they can look at what kind of detonator was put to sleep involved so there's a lot of work being done right now but it's very unusual the sources tell me. That these. Potential devices were sent to multiple locations as you said the former secretary of state former president of the United States. Billionaire and now but seriously CNN was well George. AFP or president former presidents and former presidents get threats every single day but to have. Bombs sent to two former presidents within 24 hours I've never heard of that before. Exactly and that's why law enforcement officials are operating at an extremely high temple again FBI Secret Service US Postal Service all involved trying to figure out who sent these devices. And do it quickly Jorge Ocalan bringing GO beneath his at the Time Warner Center in New York jail we saw that on the was sent to CNN alerts went out. To all their employees immediately. Yeah that's right towards that device was actually sent to the mail room it went to the mail room. That's where it was applauded and then they ended up going ahead and evacuated the floor right above the mail room. And under the mail room and so. Also didn't CNN newsroom was also evacuated at that time and to when we got here we saw that there was a containment truck. Already in place here with the NYPD bomb squad. And did you know what we have to go ahead and. The members thank you June that it continue to press comes right there in New York meantime Cecilia Vega. At the White House the president has been briefed. He has Georgia in fact the White House says that he is taking the situation very seriously he's been briefed on this. Suspicious package situation let me say this tree right there this is what we for directly from the president himself. I agree wholeheartedly he's there repeating our he's re tweeting the vice president's treat. Vice president says these cowardly actions are despicable and have no place in this country this is the a sentiment that we've heard echoed throughout the administration the Press Secretary. Also treated something similar saying our condemnation of these despicable acts could certainly includes threats made to CNN she also goes on to mention. President Obama ramp President Clinton and Secretary Clinton in the other public figures. But button frankly George we are still waiting to hear more from the president himself he doesn't have. Any public events until later this afternoon so we stand by a and just wait to hear what he's got to say.

