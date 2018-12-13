Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Senators move to punish Saudi Arabia

And back to Washington where the secretaries of state and defense will brief. House lawmakers today about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal could show the Mike Pompeo and Jim Mattis you're com. Previously told senators there it's no smoking gun linking. The Saudi crown prince to his death but the CIA directors told senators there is zero chance. That the crown prince wasn't involved now senators are doing something about it ABC's Brett milking has more Brad. And as yet we seen a lot of outrage over the death of jamarcus should be. But in the two months since his murder one thing we have not seen is any action will yesterday the senate actually advanced a bill that would potentially withdraw the US support of Saudi Arabia's involvement in the civil war in Yemen. It was pretty bipartisan eleven Republicans joined Democrats such ABC's Marion can't she covered the senate force and I go all stuff is happening right she goes. That's a fast. Mr. O'Connell himself made it explicitly clear that he doesn't support this resolution. He doesn't thing at the proper response to the saudis and the House of Representatives also made it clear that they're not gonna Entrust this resolution before the end of the year and even a minute to the president's desk it's unlikely he would even sign it. She said it's a risky move to punish the saudis who have been a key ally in the region. But critics say if your ally is flouting international law. Can you tell your rivals to Obey it. We'll have a lot more on some other Saudi options floating around Washington later this morning on start here listen and apple podcasts we've ever podcasting app. Aniston a bar thanks to Brad there.

