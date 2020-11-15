Transcript for More states implement new COVID-19 measures as cases rise across country

Cases of cove in nineteen are on the rise in almost every state. According to Jacoby tracking project a 163000. Cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours thirteen 121 new debts and more than 69000. Americans currently hospitalized. Health care system feeling the strain. We're trying to find staff were trying to get people from other units to help us how many days. Changes in your car and cry. Washington's governor Jay easily announcing new restrictions to help slow the spread of the rotavirus indoor social gatherings with people from outside your home are prohibited. Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than five people a restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service the city of our Murillo Texas ordering mobile Bork's. There are more patients there are beds in the hospital we've even expanded the margin. Capacity to hospitals with the mobile trailer and requested a second trailer. While we wait for a portable morgue units. This Israel. On Friday president trump predicting Pfizer will soon receive emergency use authorization for its vaccine and says it could be available to the general population by April but the trump administration is working with president elect Biden's transition team doctorate algae telling CNN this could be a problem it's almost like passing habits on and a race you don't wanna stop. And then give it to somebody you wanted this essentially keep going that's what. Transition is so. It certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that president drugs handpicked vaccines are months absolutely telling the Financial Times I hope nothing interferes with operation warp speed it is a matter of life and death for thousands of people calling on the White House to allow his team to make contact with Joseph Biden. If you're timber ABC news Washington DC.

