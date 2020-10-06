Are states ready for influx of mail-in voting?

More
Widespread concern about COVID-19 at polling places has some states making it easier to vote by mail.
8:23 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are states ready for influx of mail-in voting?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:23","description":"Widespread concern about COVID-19 at polling places has some states making it easier to vote by mail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71166086","title":"Are states ready for influx of mail-in voting?","url":"/US/video/states-ready-influx-mail-voting-71166086"}