Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized

More
In San Francisco, a Columbus statue near Coit Tower was also sprayed with red paint.
1:39 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"In San Francisco, a Columbus statue near Coit Tower was also sprayed with red paint.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66280863","title":"Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized","url":"/US/video/statue-christopher-columbus-vandalized-66280863"}