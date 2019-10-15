-
Now Playing: Officer who fatally shot woman at home arrested
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden defends ethics of foreign ventures
-
Now Playing: Statue of Christopher Columbus vandalized
-
Now Playing: Trump threatens Turkey with new sanctions
-
Now Playing: Ex-White House aide testifies in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Child dies after being left inside hot car all day
-
Now Playing: Mom competes in 140-mile race with daughter who’s unable to walk
-
Now Playing: US troops hunker down as large armies prepare to face off in Syria
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton plays 2 shows to celebrate 50 years on Grand Ole Opry
-
Now Playing: CDC confirms Indiana’s first rare mosquito-borne virus death
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm developing that will hit the South and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Police officer fatally shot at Maryland parking garage
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old kidnapped from outside birthday party in Alabama: Police
-
Now Playing: UK parents ‘devastated’ after woman flees to US after deadly crash
-
Now Playing: Trump’s former Russia adviser to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: 30 hurt, 2 killed and worker missing after New Orleans hotel collapse
-
Now Playing: Former Texas cop charged with murder for death of black woman
-
Now Playing: Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey
-
Now Playing: Officials rescue 190-pound dog from hiking trail
-
Now Playing: Jayme Closs says she's feeling 'stronger every day' 1 year after kidnapping