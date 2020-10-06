Transcript for Stepfather of missing Idaho kids appears in court

Can you hear me you. Yes Chad date appearing at Idaho court today hours after human remains were found on Idaho property and major potential development in a ten month search. He sat knew that now we seeing the remains were seventeen year old tightly Ryan. And seven year old JJ Bala. Dave bell during his wife Laurie Gallo the children's mother behind bars gay l.s now charged with suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after investigators searched his property for children the siblings haven't been -- life since September. Just weeks before Doreen chads wedding in Hawaii in November. They were married days after gables wife Tammy suddenly died and months after Allen's brother allegedly killed her then husband the newlyweds left for the island after the court ordered glory to produce children which he failed to do. Authorities say fellow claimed JG was with a friend Al 68 ballot was arrested in Hawaii in January charged with. After his wife's arrest people told ABC the kids are safe but didn't elaborate. When afternoon JJ bells welter says she changed after meeting date bell and author who has written multiple religious books. And ever since she's been involved. In this dooms day. Call. That is not the same Laurie. That we knew for thirteen years. And the last year has just spin. And none understandable. It they'll Bayless said today for a million dollars the same per bellow with still behind bars. During shot ABC news Los Angeles.

