Transcript for Stocks rebound after worst day of the year

This morning came rebound after the worst day of trading in all its when he nineteen. In this latest battle China introducing a new tactic using its currency as a weapon. Allowing it to fall to the lowest level in more than a decade the mood set US stock and 283 all the Dow plunged more than 760. Point. We peace idea that today we should to some seem to change the situation. I Q but that's it knows all I keep signals sent by United States time. China's aggression a direct response to what the red by president trump. After his administration power and to impose new tariffs on 300 billion dollars of Chinese goods items like clothing Smartphones television and toys. All have a higher price tack still the White House maintains its China who will suffer most. Therein and in poor shape economically we're in great shape economically and frankly the biggest losers that citizen. This China right now. But it's actually paid to -- seized by US businesses when goods enter the country then passed on to the US consumer. Barbara to a party felt the pinch from escalating trade war. Caught in the crossfire. Giant out asking its state owned firms to stop making US agricultural purchases the president took to Twitter this morning stating. Our greed American farmers know that China would not be able to hurt them. His top economic advisor says farmers will continue to get assistance from the White House farmers have been great they're patriots they backed does a 100%. And the White House says their door is open for talks they want to negotiate but it takes to make a deal and so far it doesn't appear that either country is on the same page. There are plans for both sites and meet. In September. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.