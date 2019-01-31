Transcript for Stolen U-Haul goes airborne during police chase in Atlanta

Truth and various periods the dramatic end to a police chase caught on camera when a U haul goes up and embankment and goes airborne near their truck. You hound truth thank you the inlet. The chase began early Tuesday morning after please believe this man nineteen year old Christopher. But for the truck finally won out that embankment and crashed through a fence near the rebels town Marta station in northeast Atlanta. Give us idols like a world. Is that you all over there and it was all at the top home and there's parts everywhere. Pat we'll long's home surveillance camera captured the dramatic end to the chase over the several mile pursuit. Officers say are lined nearly hit two officers who attempted to stop him speedier. And do that happened. DeKalb police records show it's one of thirteen stolen vehicles from the act handler broad U haul location. In just the past three months we've reported on thieves using moving vans to steal things. But in this case police say they found nothing inside for neighbors it's a chase they won't soon forget I hate. I hated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.