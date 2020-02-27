Stolen hearse had woman’s body in back

The black Lincoln Navigator was taken around 8 p.m. on Wednesday from St. Anthony's Church in Pasadena, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
0:50 | 02/27/20

