Story of survival as tornadoes ripped through Kentucky

Timothy McDill used a flagpole rope to tie himself, his wife and their grandchildren to a drainpipe in the basement of their house during the tornado, and he reflects on his experience.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live