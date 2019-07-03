Transcript for Stranded driver explains how taco sauce saved his life

The Oregon man who survived on hot sauce for five days law's car with stuck in the snow. It's speaking out to rival experts say Jeremy Taylor did almost everything breaks during his ordeal he and his dog. Staying warm by coddling up any only Whitney engine for short periods his only mistake. Was not having water or food just those three packets of Taco Bell fire Stotts. I was obviously. That's. From we have nothing and it's it's nice you even know hot sauce is going to be something there's onions are helping those are some and they suddenly could chew on for quick second. And whether or not it's. Any nutritional value are not at least and in your mind that something. Pay and we hear that Taco Bell is grateful for the free publicity so he's getting free food for about a year are. After all the hot sauce packed its. He wants. To talk about who they got a lot of talk guarantee look at tacos every single day breakfast lunch and dinner all the taco.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.