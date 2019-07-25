Student helps discover partial Triceratops skull

More
Harrison Duran, a biology student at the University of California at Merced, stumbled upon the 65-million-year-old dinosaur skull in North Dakota.
0:55 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student helps discover partial Triceratops skull
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Harrison Duran, a biology student at the University of California at Merced, stumbled upon the 65-million-year-old dinosaur skull in North Dakota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64572509","title":"Student helps discover partial Triceratops skull","url":"/US/video/student-helps-discovers-partial-triceratops-skull-64572509"}